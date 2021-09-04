Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.630-$3.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.12 billion-$16.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.69 billion.

Shares of APTV traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,471. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.11. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $82.12 and a 1-year high of $170.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Guggenheim raised Aptiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.94.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at $56,435,831.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

