Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) and PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Head to Head Analysis

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) and Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get PNM Resources alerts:

This table compares PNM Resources and Aqua Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PNM Resources 12.46% 9.79% 2.52% Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PNM Resources and Aqua Power Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PNM Resources 2 6 0 0 1.75 Aqua Power Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

PNM Resources currently has a consensus price target of $50.75, indicating a potential upside of 2.24%. Given PNM Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PNM Resources is more favorable than Aqua Power Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.3% of PNM Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of PNM Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PNM Resources and Aqua Power Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PNM Resources $1.52 billion 2.80 $173.30 million $2.28 21.77 Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PNM Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Aqua Power Systems.

Volatility & Risk

PNM Resources has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aqua Power Systems has a beta of 6.62, meaning that its stock price is 562% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PNM Resources beats Aqua Power Systems on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc. operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company. The TNMP segment provides transmission and distribution services of electricity in Texas. The Corporate and Other segment consists of holding company activities. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, NM.

About Aqua Power Systems

Aqua Power Systems, Inc. develops solar energy collection farms on commercial and industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted and underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the U.S. It also leases space on the roofs or warehouses, installs photovoltaic systems, and sells the energy to energy utility companies. The company was founded on December 09, 2010 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.