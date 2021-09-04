Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Trading Up 0.2%

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.72. Approximately 132,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 241,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.97.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the first quarter worth $110,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the first quarter worth $198,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the first quarter worth $243,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ares Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

