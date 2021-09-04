argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ARGX. Zacks Investment Research raised argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded argenx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on argenx from $324.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.62.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx stock opened at $350.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.15 and a beta of 0.91. argenx has a 52 week low of $212.66 and a 52 week high of $382.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $316.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.07.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. The firm had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.46 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 63.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that argenx will post -7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 458.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 75.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 69.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 4,583.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 38.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.