argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on ARGX. Zacks Investment Research raised argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded argenx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on argenx from $324.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.62.
argenx stock opened at $350.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.15 and a beta of 0.91. argenx has a 52 week low of $212.66 and a 52 week high of $382.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $316.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.07.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 458.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 75.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 69.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 4,583.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 38.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
argenx Company Profile
argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.
