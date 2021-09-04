Arizona State Retirement System Buys 318 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Trupanion by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Trupanion by 7,057.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Trupanion by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 126,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,641,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas Story & Son LLC lifted its position in Trupanion by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 48,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. 68.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $392,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,052,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,530 over the last 90 days. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRUP opened at $90.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -129.91 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.27. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. Research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRUP. TheStreet raised Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

