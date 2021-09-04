Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $2,229,461.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,223.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Heidrich sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $1,335,487.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,937.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,720 shares of company stock valued at $7,645,359. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ONTO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

ONTO stock opened at $77.80 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.61 and a 200 day moving average of $67.91.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

