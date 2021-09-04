Arizona State Retirement System Has $960,000 Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Diodes were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Diodes during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 874.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 285.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 9,672.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

In related news, SVP Francis Tang sold 7,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $749,087.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,497,779.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $327,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,152,541.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,975 shares of company stock worth $11,451,610 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diodes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

Diodes stock opened at $97.06 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.36. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Read More: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.