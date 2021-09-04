Arizona State Retirement System Sells 12,967 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,876 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,967 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 13,404.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 33,108 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on SWN shares. Mizuho upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Johnson Rice downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.21.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.