Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,784 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OUT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Outfront Media by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,248,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,162 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Outfront Media by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,310,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,461 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,725,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Outfront Media by 232.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,688,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,776 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,744,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

In other Outfront Media news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $200,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,730. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OUT opened at $24.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Outfront Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average is $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.93.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

OUT has been the topic of several analyst reports. lifted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Outfront Media Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.