Arizona State Retirement System Sells 314 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,903 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,693,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,915,000 after buying an additional 668,306 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,164,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,141,000 after purchasing an additional 527,958 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,477,000 after purchasing an additional 477,476 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 771.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 390,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,436,000 after buying an additional 345,513 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABCB stock opened at $48.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.87 and a 200-day moving average of $51.59. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 35.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

