Arizona State Retirement System Sells 351 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,957 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 404.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the first quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 6,233.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 121.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 132.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $991,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.90, for a total value of $342,713.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,788 shares of company stock worth $55,096,200. Corporate insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Maxim Group cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

NASDAQ:STMP opened at $328.80 on Friday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.22 and a 1 year high of $329.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $303.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.22.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

