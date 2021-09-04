Arizona State Retirement System Sells 901 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SR. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Spire by 733.3% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Spire by 41.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spire by 168.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Spire by 161.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Spire during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Spire from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Sidoti raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

NYSE SR opened at $66.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.06 and a 200 day moving average of $72.42. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.39 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Research analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 69.15%.

In other Spire news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

