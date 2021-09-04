Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Short Interest Update

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the July 29th total of 2,680,000 shares. Approximately 13.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 350,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARKO. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Arko by 143.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arko during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Arko by 24,639.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Arko during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 47.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARKO stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.79 and a beta of 0.11. Arko has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. As a group, analysts expect that Arko will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARKO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

