Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ARKO Holdings Ltd. whose primary asset is a controlling stake in GPM Investments. ARKO Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Separately, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Arko in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arko has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ARKO opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. Arko has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 76.79 and a beta of 0.11.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. On average, analysts anticipate that Arko will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARKO. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Arko by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arko in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arko in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Arko by 24,639.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Arko in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 47.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

