ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $490,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

ARS Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,435 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.19. 5,092,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,205,876. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $174.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.32.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

