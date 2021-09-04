ARS Investment Partners LLC Invests $284,000 in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,489 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth $248,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth $310,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASPN. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.81 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.35.

Shares of ASPN stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.21. The stock had a trading volume of 139,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,697. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.39. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $46.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -47.54 and a beta of 1.50.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $31.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,569,651.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

