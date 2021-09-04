ARS Investment Partners LLC Purchases 550 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $630,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,262,962.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,318.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,411,700. 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHYF. Raymond James raised their price target on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on The Shyft Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.86. The stock had a trading volume of 108,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,007. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.08. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $45.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $243.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.90 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

