Arsani William Acquires 40,000 Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Stock

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Director Arsani William acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

DSGN opened at $17.70 on Friday. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $50.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.23.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Design Therapeutics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,448,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,714 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Design Therapeutics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,566,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,941,000 after acquiring an additional 31,445 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Design Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Design Therapeutics by 291.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 240,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 178,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Design Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

