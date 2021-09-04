Arsani William Acquires 40,000 Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Stock

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Director Arsani William acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
DSGN opened at $17.70 on Friday. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $50.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.23.
Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.
Design Therapeutics Company Profile
Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.
