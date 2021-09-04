Asana (NYSE:ASAN) PT Raised to $85.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Asana from $50.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Asana from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.79.

Shares of ASAN opened at $93.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion and a PE ratio of -63.41. Asana has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $94.81.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. Asana’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $1,340,890.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $9,922,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,203,106.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,940,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,122,600 and sold 166,632 shares valued at $10,532,218. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Asana during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Botty Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Asana by 26.8% in the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

