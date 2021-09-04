Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.72

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.72 and last traded at $13.70, with a volume of 2025 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Pharmacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. manufactures and supplies branded and generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Sterile Focused Brands, Anaesthetics Brands, and Thrombosis Brands. The company was founded by Michael Guy Attridge and Stephen Bradley Saad in 1850 and is headquartered in Durban, South Africa.

