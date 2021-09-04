Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Trading 8.2% Higher

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) traded up 8.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.46 and last traded at $10.39. 105,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,884,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Astra Space in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54.
About Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR)
Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.
