Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Trading 8.2% Higher

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) traded up 8.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.46 and last traded at $10.39. 105,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,884,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Astra Space in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Get Astra Space alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Astra Space, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Astra Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astra Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.