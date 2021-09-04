Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 165.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUB opened at $36.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $42.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.09.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $172.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.90 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

