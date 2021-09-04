Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Trading Up 9.6%

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) shares were up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $4.12. Approximately 99,516 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 19,061,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

The stock has a market capitalization of $474.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.50.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02).

In other news, Director Gregory L. Weaver sold 107,497 shares of Atossa Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $599,833.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

About Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.

