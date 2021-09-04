AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in AT&T by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 51,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.16.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.56. The stock had a trading volume of 26,938,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,128,074. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $196.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.90, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

