August J. Troendle Sells 12,675 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 12,675 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.04, for a total transaction of $2,307,357.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,637,291.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

August J. Troendle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medpace alerts:

On Monday, July 19th, August J. Troendle sold 1,442 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $261,160.62.

On Wednesday, July 7th, August J. Troendle sold 4,574 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $824,829.42.

On Tuesday, June 29th, August J. Troendle sold 4,926 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $892,147.86.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $195.17 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $105.48 and a one year high of $196.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Medpace by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.