Aurora (AOA) Price Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Aurora has a market capitalization of $18.87 million and $1.15 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurora coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Aurora has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Get Aurora alerts:

Aurora Profile

Aurora is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

