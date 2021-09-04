Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ANZBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group stock opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.44. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

