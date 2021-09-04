Autodesk’s (ADSK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $350.00 price target on the software company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $370.00. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ADSK. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $288.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.40. The company has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $215.83 and a 1 year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Autodesk by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,209 shares of the software company’s stock worth $180,191,000 after buying an additional 125,415 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 11.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 30.8% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 91.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

