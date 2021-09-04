AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $225.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $211.82.
NYSE:AVB opened at $232.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.25. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $131.38 and a twelve month high of $233.48.
In other news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total transaction of $336,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AvalonBay Communities
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
