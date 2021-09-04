AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $225.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $211.82.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

NYSE:AVB opened at $232.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.25. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $131.38 and a twelve month high of $233.48.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total transaction of $336,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.