Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 732,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542,854 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $50,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $553,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 257,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 40,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 257.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 17,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 64.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 128,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 50,257 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $67.75 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $70.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.13.

