AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $31.03. AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF shares last traded at $30.97, with a volume of 7,582 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

