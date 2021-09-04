Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Receives $42.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.88.

AVNW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ AVNW traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.19. The stock had a trading volume of 90,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,018. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average of $34.43. The stock has a market cap of $404.06 million, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.16. Aviat Networks has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $43.76.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 40.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aviat Networks will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 556.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 120,797 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 100.0% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 138,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 69,487 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 2,465.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 84,283 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 25,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

