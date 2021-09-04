Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVID shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

In other Avid Technology news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $32,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 23,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $861,171.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 794,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,113,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,729 shares of company stock worth $3,286,156. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVID traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.72. The company had a trading volume of 336,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,735. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.09.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $94.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.34 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.