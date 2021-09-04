Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) were down 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 351,024 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,409,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06. The firm has a market cap of $106.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.47.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 103.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 524.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 80,303 shares during the period. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

