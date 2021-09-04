Baader Bank Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €35.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SZG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salzgitter has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €31.35 ($36.88).

Salzgitter stock opened at €31.58 ($37.15) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a 1-year high of €35.08 ($41.27). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €29.81 and a 200-day moving average price of €27.29.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

