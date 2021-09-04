Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Decreases Stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,346 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $6,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the second quarter worth $38,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the second quarter worth $40,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the second quarter worth $126,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 2,423.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the first quarter worth $232,000. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of Community Bank System stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.98. 149,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,038. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.31. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.37 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.01%.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.