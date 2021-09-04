Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $6.03 Million Stock Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,711 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.18% of LCI Industries worth $6,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,871,000 after buying an additional 106,222 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,455,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,663,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,463,000 after buying an additional 55,814 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 64.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 634,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,359,000 after buying an additional 248,229 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in LCI Industries by 9.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 424,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37,033 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCI Industries stock traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.46. The stock had a trading volume of 147,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.21. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $101.69 and a fifty-two week high of $156.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.62.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.04). LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

Several research firms recently commented on LCII. Truist Financial began coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, LCI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

