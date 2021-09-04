Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 2,055 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $19,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.89.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total transaction of $2,210,103.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,873,635.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,069,499.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,461,912. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $205.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.76.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

