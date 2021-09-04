Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 867 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.06% of Avery Dennison worth $10,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 687,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,583,000 after buying an additional 12,927 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 15.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 25.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 1.9% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 64,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.73. The stock had a trading volume of 296,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,330. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $113.56 and a 12 month high of $228.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total value of $316,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,302,357.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,931 shares of company stock worth $640,437 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

