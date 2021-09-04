Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Trims Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.12% of Tetra Tech worth $7,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after buying an additional 32,794 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 349.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 97,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after buying an additional 6,287 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTEK traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,094. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.91 and a fifty-two week high of $152.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $717,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total transaction of $638,526.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,241 shares of company stock worth $2,261,152. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

