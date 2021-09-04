Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Trims Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $13,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RMD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ResMed by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,350,000 after buying an additional 21,823 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 35,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 65.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMD traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $295.80. 245,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,777. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $296.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.98. The stock has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The company had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RMD. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.67.

In other news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.72, for a total transaction of $368,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,403.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $532,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,156,025.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,023 shares of company stock worth $13,116,612. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

