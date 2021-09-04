Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 19,360 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNQ. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average is $32.61. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.3748 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is -362.79%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.