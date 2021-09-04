Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,003 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 809,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,198,000 after buying an additional 547,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,389,000 after buying an additional 507,290 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,990,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 7,667.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 459,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,385,000 after buying an additional 453,117 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 504,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,410,000 after buying an additional 327,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $116.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.53 and a 12-month high of $116.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.58.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.46.

In other Quanta Services news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

