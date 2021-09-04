Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 13.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,102 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Workday by 23.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,542,161,000 after buying an additional 1,924,361 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Workday by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,576,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,130,690,000 after purchasing an additional 207,483 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 52.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,922 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 124.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Workday by 21.8% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,449,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,478,000 after purchasing an additional 438,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WDAY. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.91.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $439,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total transaction of $25,187,481.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 405,009 shares of company stock worth $105,217,885 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $277.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,542.91 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.40 and its 200 day moving average is $243.14. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.81 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. Workday’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

