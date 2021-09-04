Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 52,914 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 39.8% in the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 12,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TUR stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.68. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $30.09.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.693 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Turkey ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

