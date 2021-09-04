Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 4,186 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 12.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in PulteGroup by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,366 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $2,688,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 517,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,114,000 after acquiring an additional 23,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $1,797,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup stock opened at $53.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.32. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PHM. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

