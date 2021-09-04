BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to post $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. BancorpSouth Bank reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BancorpSouth Bank.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $282.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BXS. DA Davidson upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BancorpSouth Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

NYSE BXS traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $29.45. The stock had a trading volume of 863,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,607. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average of $29.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 238,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 166,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

