Barclays Increases nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target to $78.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NCNO. G.Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Gabelli upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.69.

Get nCino alerts:

Shares of NCNO opened at $74.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.68. nCino has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $92.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -135.69.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $122,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,032,962.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $111,543.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,983.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,608 shares of company stock valued at $6,574,485. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 22,557 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,313,000 after buying an additional 222,582 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,498,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,087,000 after buying an additional 139,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the 2nd quarter worth about $688,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.