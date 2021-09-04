Barclays Reiterates “€71.00” Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €71.00 ($83.53) target price from investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on 1COV. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Covestro in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Covestro in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €66.85 ($78.64).

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €57.28 ($67.39) on Thursday. Covestro has a 52-week low of €39.50 ($46.47) and a 52-week high of €63.24 ($74.40). The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €55.13 and a 200-day moving average price of €56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

