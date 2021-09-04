BASIC (BASIC) Price Tops $0.0071 on Major Exchanges

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 4th. BASIC has a market capitalization of $40.09 million and $1.82 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BASIC has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BASIC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00061134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00014973 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.15 or 0.00127545 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.34 or 0.00179614 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00048681 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,673,477,055 coins. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.